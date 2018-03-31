search on deccanchronicle.com
Plan to 'polarise votes': Amit Shah on K'taka granting minority status to Lingayats

ANI
Published Mar 31, 2018, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 2:33 pm IST
The elections to the 224-Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12, while the counting of votes will take place on May 15.
Mysuru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Saturday called the decision of the Karnataka government to give minority status to Lingayat community as a strategy to 'polarise votes'.

Addressing the media here, the BJP chief termed the step as a part of plan chalked out to stop their chief ministerial candidate B. S. Yeddyurappa from becoming the chief minister.

 

"This is a strategy to stop Yeddyurappa Ji from becoming Karnataka chief minister. They (Siddaramaiah government) want to polarise Lingayat votes but the community is aware of it. BJP will make its stance clear after polls," Shah said.

