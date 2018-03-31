search on deccanchronicle.com
PIL moved in Hyderabad High Court on special status to Andhra Pradesh

Published Mar 31, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Petitioner says V-P Venkaiah Naidu must ensure promises are implemented.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Hyderabad High Court seeking a direction to the Central government to accord the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and implement the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

P. Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Swarna village of Prakasam district, urged the court to direct the Centre to implement the Section 6, 90, 92 and 93 of the AP Reorganisation Act.

 

He submitted that then Prime Minister Manmo-han Singh has assured the Parliament during the discussion on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill that special category status would be given to the Andhra Pradesh.

He said current Vice-President  M. Venkaiah Naidu and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who were in the opposition that time, too have responsibility to ensure that the promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh are fulfilled to protect the decorum and the image of the Parliament.

He complained to the court that the present government at the Centre is not acting on the promises made by the then Prime Minister. He sought to recall Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to Andhra Pradesh during his election campaign that he would accord the special status to the state, if his party comes to power.

The petitioner alleged that the Election Commission has remained as a mute spectator though the political parties are not implementing their poll promises.

Stating that the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business for the past several days in the current Budget Session, he urged the court grant an order stopping the salaries to the members who are obstructing the business in both the Houses.

