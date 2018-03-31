search on deccanchronicle.com
Medical apathy: 2 patients tied to bed in AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

ANI
Published Mar 31, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
The two patients were seen seeking help, while hospital staff remained missing from the emergency ward.
However, Chief Medical Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, SAH Zaidi clarified that the patients were tied to the bed as the beds did not have side guards. (Photo: ANI)
 However, Chief Medical Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, SAH Zaidi clarified that the patients were tied to the bed as the beds did not have side guards. (Photo: ANI)

Aligarh: In what can be termed as medical apathy, two people, who got injured in a railway accident, were seen lying on the bed with their hands and legs tied in AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

The two patients were seen seeking help, while hospital staff remained missing from the emergency ward.

 

However, Chief Medical Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, SAH Zaidi clarified that the patients were tied to the bed as the beds did not have side guards.

"They are being treated by senior doctors. Our beds don't have side guards. The patients don't have any relative with them and our staff can also not sit here all the time. So, we have tied them to the bed to stop them from falling."

The injured were admitted to the hospital by the Railway Police of Aligarh.

Tags: jawaharlal nehru medical college, aligarh muslim university, railway police of aligarh, medical negligence
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh




