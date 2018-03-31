search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Love Jihad' case in Rajasthan: Family wants girl married Muslim back

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 31, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Her parents filed the missing person's report on March 19. The police traced the girl in Kupwara district in Jammu& Kashmir.
As per the documents received with the HC order, Ritu Khandelwal converted to Islam on her own will and became Zeenab. (Photo: Pixabay)
 As per the documents received with the HC order, Ritu Khandelwal converted to Islam on her own will and became Zeenab. (Photo: Pixabay)

Jaipur: In yet another alleged case of 'love jihad', a family in border district of Barmer in Rajasthan has filed FIR to bring back its 18-year old daughter who converted to Islam and married a Kashmiri boy in December last year. 

However, Ritu alias Zeenab kept her family in the dark about the marriage and continued to live with her parents until March 16 when she left home on the pretext of going to her sister's house in Varodara instead she reached Kashmir. 

 

Her parents filed the missing person's report on March 19. The police traced the girl in Kupwara district in Jammu& Kashmir. A police team had gone to Kupwara but found that the couple had sought protection from J&K high court, which directed the police in Kashmir and Barmer not to act against them. 

As per the documents received with the HC order, Ritu Khandelwal converted to Islam on her own will and became Zeenab.

The documents show that Khandelwal converted to Islam on December 27 last year and married Khan on December 30 according to Islamic rituals.

The Police said the woman came in contact with the Kashmiri man when he was working at a coffee house in Barmer for a few years but left about five months ago. "On her family's complaint we traced the girl through her cell number to Kupwara. Our team had gone to Kashmir but the J&K High Court order restrained us. Now, we have sent one more police team since the girl's family has provided some evidences " Amar Singh Ratnu, SHO, Kotwali police station said.

Last year, a family in Jodhpur has approached the high court with habeas corpus petition for their missing daughter. But, when the 22-year-old girl Payal Singhvi alias Aarifa was traced and produced before the court she said that she had converted to Islam and married on her own will to her childhood friend Faiz Modi. Her family had alleged that it was a case of 'love jihad' and she was blackmailed by Faiz to marry him. 

The high court had initially sent her to women's shelter but later when he girl remained firm on her statement and wished to go to her husband's house, the court allowed her to live with her husband accepting  her right to exercise her will as she was an adult. 

Tags: kashmiri, kupwara district, islamic rituals, jammu& kashmir
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio offers free 1 year Prime membership to its subscribers

Jio has crossed 175 million subscribers base in India.
 

US astronauts make a spacewalk to perform ISS repairs

US astronaut Richard Arnold shown here before heading to the International Space Station is one of two Americans undertaking a space walk. (Photo: AFP)
 

Tim Cook disapproves Facebook’s business model

Though the interview of MSNBC is scheduled to air on April 6th, the network has released few clips this week, in which Tim Cook bashed against Facebook.
 

More than 60,000 iPhone users sued Apple for damages in South Korea

The Cupertino giant was accused of slowing down older iPhones through software tweak, driving users to purchase new iPhone, once a new model is released.
 

Watch: Suresh Raina consoles emotional MS Dhoni during CSK return talk

MS Dhoni was reflecting on the return of the CSK franchise to the Indian Premier League (IPL) fold. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Drinking just 3 cups of coffee could clear out your arteries, researchers claim

Drinking just 3 cups of coffee could clear out your arteries and prevent heart disease. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Pak 'mutually' agree to resolve issue of harassment of diplomats

India and Pakistan on Friday mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Solve paper leak problem: Javadekar’s ‘challenge’ to students

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday turned to students for finding a solution to the 'challenge' of paper leak. (Photo: File)

ED registers case under PMLA over irregularities in UP’s Gomti river front project

The ED will probe if the alleged tainted funds generated in the case were laundered and ploughed to create illegal assets by the accused, officials said. (Photo: File)

Can’t keep prisoners like animals: SC shocked at 600 pc overcrowding in jails

A bench of Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta also warned the Directors General of Police (Prisons) of all states and UTs of contempt notice for non-compliance of its earlier orders with regard to submitting a plan of action to deal with issue of overcrowding prisons. (Photo: File)

If you love me, restore peace: Imam who lost his son in Bengal violence

The Imam made the appeal on Thursday when the body of the 16-year-old was laid to rest at a burial ground in Asansol in the presence of about 1,000 people. (Photo: NDTV screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham