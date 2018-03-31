search on deccanchronicle.com
INX Media case: 'Uncooperative' Peter Mukerjea sent to judicial custody till Apr 13

ANI
Published Mar 31, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
INX Media Ltd, which was owned by Mukerjea, had allegedly paid bribes to get a FIPB approval.
The CBI stated that Peter Mukerjea didn't cooperate with the investigators and so they couldn't confront him with Karti or his CA. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea has been sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court till April 13 in connection with the INX Media case.

Earlier this week, the court sent Peter to CBI custody till March 31.

 

INX Media Ltd, which was owned by Mukerjea, had allegedly paid bribes to get a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval which was facilitated by former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram.

CBI also stated that Peter Mukerjea did not cooperate with the investigators and so they couldn't confront him with Karti or his CA. For the next dates, Peter will be produced through video conferencing from Mumbai Jail. He will be taken to Mumbai on Saturday.

However, on March 23, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti in connection with the case, on a surety of Rs 10 lakh.

