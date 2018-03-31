Indiramma Housing scam probe comes to a standstill

The probe initiated about four years ago has slowed down with the Crime Investigation Department seeking the opinion of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department (V&E) on how to proceed with it.

HYDERABAD: The fraudulent Indiramma Housing Scheme probe will never come to its logical end it seems with the investigation agencies having no clue on how to proceed further.

The probe initiated about four years ago has slowed down with the Crime Investigation Department seeking the opinion of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department (V&E) on how to proceed with it. The V&E department had earlier initiated a probe after the fraud was detected by the administration. The fraud took place for a period of ten years between 2004 and 2014.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said that they are unable to move forward with the investigation as they do not have any support from the civil engineers nor are they able to ascertain the date of construction of the houses.

About 33.4 lakh houses were sanctioned between 2006-07 and 2013-2014. Of them, 20.49 lakh houses were completed by spending 7,168 crore. During the initial investigation, it was found that in 593 villages, irregularities pertaining to 26,100 houses were noticed.

The CID had formed special teams to probe the case reported in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Scientific investigation is needed. With no expertise in the field of engineering, it is proving to be too difficult. The investigators can’t just do basic investigation and wind up. Some alternative will have to be worked out soon,” the official said.