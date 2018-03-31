search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Indiramma Housing scam probe comes to a standstill

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 31, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 1:53 am IST
About 33.4 lakh houses were sanctioned between 2006-07 and 2013-2014. Of them, 20.49 lakh houses were completed by spending 7,168 crore.
The probe initiated about four years ago has slowed down with the Crime Investigation Department seeking the opinion of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department (V&E) on how to proceed with it.
 The probe initiated about four years ago has slowed down with the Crime Investigation Department seeking the opinion of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department (V&E) on how to proceed with it.

HYDERABAD: The fraudulent Indiramma Housing Scheme probe will never come to its logical end it seems with the investigation agencies having no clue on how to proceed further.

The probe initiated about four years ago has slowed down with the Crime Investigation Department seeking the opinion of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department (V&E) on how to proceed with it. The V&E department had earlier initiated a probe after the fraud was detected by the administration. The fraud took place for a period of ten years between 2004 and 2014.

 

A senior official on condition of anonymity said that they are unable to move forward with the investigation as they do not have any support from the civil engineers nor are they able to ascertain the date of construction of the houses.

About 33.4 lakh houses were sanctioned between 2006-07 and 2013-2014. Of them, 20.49 lakh houses were completed by spending 7,168 crore. During the initial investigation, it was found that in 593 villages, irregularities pertaining to 26,100 houses were noticed.

The CID had formed special teams to probe the case reported in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Scientific investigation is needed. With no expertise in the field of engineering, it is proving to be too difficult. The investigators can’t just do basic investigation and wind up. Some alternative will have to be worked out soon,” the official said.

Tags: indiramma housing scheme, ap crime investigation department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio offers free 1 year Prime membership to its subscribers

Jio has crossed 175 million subscribers base in India.
 

US astronauts make a spacewalk to perform ISS repairs

US astronaut Richard Arnold shown here before heading to the International Space Station is one of two Americans undertaking a space walk. (Photo: AFP)
 

Tim Cook disapproves Facebook’s business model

Though the interview of MSNBC is scheduled to air on April 6th, the network has released few clips this week, in which Tim Cook bashed against Facebook.
 

More than 60,000 iPhone users sued Apple for damages in South Korea

The Cupertino giant was accused of slowing down older iPhones through software tweak, driving users to purchase new iPhone, once a new model is released.
 

Watch: Suresh Raina consoles emotional MS Dhoni during CSK return talk

MS Dhoni was reflecting on the return of the CSK franchise to the Indian Premier League (IPL) fold. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Drinking just 3 cups of coffee could clear out your arteries, researchers claim

Drinking just 3 cups of coffee could clear out your arteries and prevent heart disease. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Pak 'mutually' agree to resolve issue of harassment of diplomats

India and Pakistan on Friday mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Solve paper leak problem: Javadekar’s ‘challenge’ to students

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday turned to students for finding a solution to the 'challenge' of paper leak. (Photo: File)

ED registers case under PMLA over irregularities in UP’s Gomti river front project

The ED will probe if the alleged tainted funds generated in the case were laundered and ploughed to create illegal assets by the accused, officials said. (Photo: File)

Can’t keep prisoners like animals: SC shocked at 600 pc overcrowding in jails

A bench of Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta also warned the Directors General of Police (Prisons) of all states and UTs of contempt notice for non-compliance of its earlier orders with regard to submitting a plan of action to deal with issue of overcrowding prisons. (Photo: File)

If you love me, restore peace: Imam who lost his son in Bengal violence

The Imam made the appeal on Thursday when the body of the 16-year-old was laid to rest at a burial ground in Asansol in the presence of about 1,000 people. (Photo: NDTV screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham