HMRL to build parking complexes in Nampally

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 31, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 1:55 am IST
The government has asked the committee to study successful MLCP models such as DLF, under the Public-Private-Partnership module.
Hyderabad Metro Rail
HYDERABAD: The State government has constituted Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) as the nodal agency for taking up the construction of multi-level parking complexes in the city. It has also released GO 187 in this regard.

The government has constituted a five-member committee in which HMRL Managing Director will be the convener and GHMC commissioner, HMDA commissioner, TSIIC MD and TSRTC MD will be the members. 

 

The GO stated that HMRL MD N.V.S. Reddy has prepared a scheme for developing multi-level parking in public private partnership (PPP) mode on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis at Nampally. It further stated that the multi-level parking will have a concession period of 50 years and the bidder will be allowed to construct commercial space (floor area) equivalent to parking space created in accordance with the parking policy and building rules. 

The government has asked HMRL to manage the bid process for development of multi-level parking and asked GHMC, HMDA, TSRTC, TSIIC and other departments to provide suitable vacant lands at metro, MMTS, railway and bus stations in the city.

The government has asked the committee to study successful MLCP models such as DLF, under the Public-Private-Partnership module. New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had developed automated multi-level car parking facility at Sarojini Nagar called South Square. It had asked the committee members to send a detail project report within three months.

