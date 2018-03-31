search on deccanchronicle.com
Hundreds of protesting SSC candidates clash with Delhi police, detained

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2018, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 9:13 pm IST
The protesters also demanded adequate jobs for the educated youth of the country.
New Delhi: Thousands of Staff Selection Commission candidates held a demonstration in the heart of Delhi on Saturday to protest against the alleged SSC paper leak, leading to a scuffle with police.

The SSC aspirants, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar and accused the government of failing to prevent the alleged paper leak.

 

The protesters had given time till 3 pm to the authorities concerned for a written assurance on their demands and said they would march towards the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office.

A large number of police and security personnel were deployed in the area and when the protesters attempted to march towards the DoPT office, they were detained by the police.

They were currently under detention at various police stations, the officer added.

The SSC conducts the examinations for recruitment to the lower categories of posts in the central government.

