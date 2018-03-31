search on deccanchronicle.com
CBSE paper leak: No Class 10 re-exam outside Delhi, Haryana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUSHA PUPPALA
Published Mar 31, 2018, 12:20 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2018, 12:29 am IST
The Class 12 Economics exam will be conducted for all over the country except CBSE schools located abroad, on April 25.
Central Board of Secondary Education students display placards during a protest over the alleged paper leak, in Jabalpur on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: After several protests by students and teachers across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided not to conduct the Class X Math exam across the country, except in Delhi NCR and Haryana. 

The Class 12 Economics exam will be conducted for all candidates all over the country except CBSE schools located abroad, on April 25. Both papers were leaked, requiring a re-exam.

 

The board in a circular released on Friday stated, “The board will be conducting the Class 12 Economics paper (Code-030) for all candidates except the students in CBSE schools located abroad. The candidates will appear from the same allotted centres using the same admit card. The date of the said examination will be April 25, 2018.’

The circular added that for the Class X Mathematics paper (code-041), “initial inquiries have revealed that the leak was restricted to Delhi NCR and Haryana. So re-examination will not be considered for any other state. If after a detailed inquiry it is found necessary to conduct a re-examination, it will be held in July 2018. All the remaining exams would take place as scheduled. Board has also created a mail id examhelp.cbse@gmail.com.'

Narsimha Reddy, principal of Hyderabad Public School said that though Class X students from Telangana are relieved by the CBSE confirmation that the Math examination will only be conducted in Delhi NCR and Haryana, economics students are unhappy as the exam is scheduled for April 25 as most of them have booked tickets for international trips to US, UK etc. Teachers also can’t take leave as they have to correct the papers. “If at all the Class X exams are conducted in July across the country then it will become really difficult as the new academic year for Class XI starts in June,” he added. 

Tags: cbse school, delhi ncr, re-exam, paper leaks
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


