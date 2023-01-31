  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Whole world has its eyes on India's Budget, says PM Modi

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 31, 2023, 11:28 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2023, 11:34 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan and and MoS at PMO Jitendra Singh are also seen. (PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India's Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens amid the unstable global economic situation.
"Our Finance Minister will present one more Budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister firmly exuded confidence that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make efforts to meet the aspirations.

"Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens, the ray of hope being seen by the world glows brighter-for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations," PM Modi said while addressing the media.

The Prime Minister cited the "credible voices from the world of economy" and said that they have brought a positive message ahead of the session.

"Today, the Budget Session is commencing. Credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope and a beginning of enthusiasm. It is an important event today," he said.

PM Modi said the maiden inaugural address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of both Houses is a matter of pride for the Constitution.

"The President is going to address a joint session for the first time today. The President's first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect of women. The whole world has its eyes on India," he said.

"Our Finance Minister is a woman too. She will present one more budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget," PM Modi added.

The budget session will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and will conclude on April 6.

