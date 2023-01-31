  
India's Budget will be 'ray of hope' for the world, says PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 31, 2023, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2023, 7:52 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union MoS at PMO Jitendra Singh are also seen. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union MoS at PMO Jitendra Singh are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that amidst the global economic turmoil, India’s Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of ordinary citizens and be a “ray of hope for the world”. Mr Modi also said that the BJP-led NDA government has always worked with a singular aim of putting “India First” and “Citizens First” and the same spirit will be seen during the Budget Session.

Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, the Prime Minister said recognised voices in the world economy were bringing positive messages from all sides. He noted that the Budget, to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Wednesday, will strive to fulfil the people's hopes, aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world was looking at India.

“The ray of hope being seen by the world will glow brighter for this, I firmly believe the finance minister will make all efforts to meet these aspirations,” Mr Modi said.

He also noted President Droupadi Murmu was delivering her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session. “The President’s speech is the pride of the Constitution of India, the pride of India’s parliamentary system, and also an opportunity to respect women and the great tribal traditions of the country,” Mr Modi said.

He mentioned that according to the parliamentary traditions evolved over the past six to seven decades, a parliamentarian speaking for the first time in the House, belonging to any political party, was extended respect and a conducive atmosphere is created to enhance his/her confidence.

“This is a rich and best tradition. It is the responsibility of parliamentarians to ensure that this moment of the President’s first address to Parliament is full of enthusiasm, warmth and energy. I am sure our parliamentarians will pass this test,” Mr Modi said.

“There will be arguments as well during the Budget Session and I hope that the Opposition will articulate them well by studying issues closely. The House will deliberate on the formulation of policy which will benefit the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

