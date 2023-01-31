Congress to corner Centre on China

New Delhi: As the first phase of the Budget Session of Parliament starts on Tuesday, the Congress will lead the charge with cornering the government on Chinese incursions. The Opposition party is in touch with other like-minded parties to highlight this issue in an effective manner and seek a reply from the government.

“No amount of obfuscation can hide the Modi government’s failed China policy and its attempt to cover up India’s biggest territorial setback in decades,” the Congress alleged on Monday, hitting out at external affairs minister S. Jaishankar.

Communications chief of the Congress Jairam Ramesh said, “No amount of obfuscation can hide the fact that the (Narendra) Modi government has sought to cover up India’s biggest territorial setback in decades that followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s naive wooing of (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping).”

“We suggest that Jaishankar and the government spend more time trying to get Chinese troops out of Depsang and Demchok, and less time on blaming the Opposition for their own incompetence,” he said.

Congress President and Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “clean chit” to China is costing the nation its territorial integrity.

Kharge said that Modi must take the nation and Parliament into confidence over this issue.

The Congress has been demanding the government take concrete steps over alleged Chinese incursions in various border areas, including Arunachal Pradesh. The party had accused the government of running away from a debate on Chinese issues in the winter session of the Parliament.