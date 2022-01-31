Telangana: Fever survey in SCB hit as more staff test positive

In several wards, only Asha workers and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) are participating in the survey, as several nurses and medical officers have fallen sick. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: The ongoing door-to-door fever survey has been severely affected in Secunderabad Cantonment limits with most of the health staff getting infected with Covid-19 in the last few days. As per the initial action plan of the officials, the fever survey was to be completed by Sunday in all eight wards of the cantonment.

However, there is a delay in conducting the survey in certain areas due to staff crunch with the infections. “Around 20 per cent of the houses are yet to be covered in the survey. Apart from the health department staff, even volunteers from several NGOs also tested positive for Covid in the last few days,” said Dr H. Raj Kumari, deputy district medical and health officer, Secunderabad Cantonment.

The fever survey was supposed to have finished by Sunday according to their action plan, she added. “Several areas in Picket, Rasoolpura, and Bowenpally are yet to be surveyed.”

The health officials said as many as 32 members, which include medical officers, staff nurses, lab technicians, and health workers tested positive for Covid-19. In several wards, only Asha workers and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) are participating in the survey, as several nurses and medical officers have fallen sick.

As of Sunday, as many as 8,067 home isolation kits were said to have been distributed out of close to 40,000 houses covered in the survey so far.

Meanwhile, several staff in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board office were also infected with the virus in recent times.