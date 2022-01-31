Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2022 Telangana: Fever sur ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Fever survey in SCB hit as more staff test positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published Jan 31, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2022, 12:10 am IST
As per the initial action plan of the officials, the fever survey was to be completed by Sunday in all eight wards of the cantonment
In several wards, only Asha workers and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) are participating in the survey, as several nurses and medical officers have fallen sick. (DC File Image)
 In several wards, only Asha workers and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) are participating in the survey, as several nurses and medical officers have fallen sick. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: The ongoing door-to-door fever survey has been severely affected in Secunderabad Cantonment limits with most of the health staff getting infected with Covid-19 in the last few days. As per the initial action plan of the officials, the fever survey was to be completed by Sunday in all eight wards of the cantonment.

However, there is a delay in conducting the survey in certain areas due to staff crunch with the infections. “Around 20 per cent of the houses are yet to be covered in the survey. Apart from the health department staff, even volunteers from several NGOs also tested positive for Covid in the last few days,” said Dr H. Raj Kumari, deputy district medical and health officer, Secunderabad Cantonment.

 

The fever survey was supposed to have finished by Sunday according to their action plan, she added. “Several areas in Picket, Rasoolpura, and Bowenpally are yet to be surveyed.”

The health officials said as many as 32 members, which include medical officers, staff nurses, lab technicians, and health workers tested positive for Covid-19. In several wards, only Asha workers and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) are participating in the survey, as several nurses and medical officers have fallen sick.

As of Sunday, as many as 8,067 home isolation kits were said to have been distributed out of close to 40,000 houses covered in the survey so far.

 

Meanwhile, several staff in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board office were also infected with the virus in recent times.

 

...
Tags: fever survey, secunderabad cantonment board (scb)
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Endowment minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC Talasila Raghuram and MLA Aalla Rama Krishna Reddy were present on the occasion at the camp office. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Jagan pays floral tribute to Mahatma on Martyrs Day

Kakinada is an export centre with two ports – the deep water port and the anchorage port. Another greenfield commercial port is coming up in Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). — DC file image

Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Amalapuram districts having good prospects

The government also extended financial support to Bhadradri and Vemulawada temples, where different programmes are being organised by the endowment department, the minister said. (DC Image)

TS to give temples a facelift: Minister

Over 8,616 ICU beds, 34,804 oxygen beds and 11,335 ordinary beds arranged in 219 government hospitals and 397 private hospitals in 13 districts. — PTI

AP readies 186 Covid Care Centres, additional beds in govt and pvt hospitals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DU warns students of action found posting vulgar messages during online classes

Delhi University. (Photo: PTI)

People should work together to rid nation of corruption: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

75 per cent adults vaccinated against COVID: PM Modi hails 'momentous feat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP)

Two years on, India's battle with COVID, its variants continues with no end in sight

Uncertainty continues to surround the expected course of the pandemic. (Representational image: PTI)

Amit Shah woos Jats, claims RLD will abandon SP

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah campaigns for the party candidates ahead of the UP Assembly elections, in Muzaffarnagar, Saturday, Jan 29, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->