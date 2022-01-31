Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2022 Telangana encounter: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana encounter: Sirpurkar Commission submits report to Supreme Court

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2022, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2022, 4:38 pm IST
The four persons were accused in the gang rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad
Police at the site of the alleged encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI/File)
Hyderabad: The Commission of Inquiry appointed by the Supreme Court to inquire into the alleged encounter killing of the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad has submitted its report to the apex court.

The three-member Commission, headed by former SC judge V S Sirpurkar and including former Judge of Bombay High Court Justice RP Sondur Baldota and former CBI Director D R Kaarthikeyan, submitted its report on January 28, an official release said here on Monday.

 

The panel was appointed on December 12, 2019 to inquire into the circumstances in which the four persons -- Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen -- who were the accused in the case, were killed in Hyderabad on December 6, 2019 while in the custody of the police.

The Commission of Inquiry collected various documentary records, including investigation records, forensic reports, post-mortem reports, photographs and videos, concerning the scene of incident, and others, the release said.

The Commission held hearings for 47 days between August 21, 2021 and November 15, 2021.

 

The Commission examined 57 witnesses during this period and recorded their evidence.

The hearings were held publicly subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Advocates for the state of Telangana, the police officials involved in the incident and other interested parties participated in the hearings.

The Commission heard oral arguments from all the Advocates from November 16, 2021 to November 26, 2021.

The panel inspected the various places associated with the incident on December 5, 2021.

After completing the inquiry, the Commission submitted its report before the Supreme Court on January 28, 2022.

 

The woman veterinarian was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and later found murdered in November, 2019, police had said.

Tags: telangana encounter, disha rape and murder case, hyderabad vet rape and murder
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


