Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2022 Schools plan courses ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Schools plan courses to bridge knowledge gap

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Jan 31, 2022, 6:45 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2022, 6:45 am IST
The expectation is that this will help students get back on track, with schools reopening for physical classes from Monday
The RRR programme was followed when classes resumed after the lockdown in October-November 2021. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 The RRR programme was followed when classes resumed after the lockdown in October-November 2021. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Hyderabad: With experts fearing severe loss of learning ability among students during the pandemic, government schools will hold bridge courses to cover the syllabus of the last two years. The expectation is that this will help students get back on track, with schools reopening for physical classes from Monday.

The three Rs programme, focusing on reading, writing and arithmetic, will be implemented from pre-primary to the secondary level. It will be for three hours for Classes 2 to 9 during February, along with regular academic teaching.

 

Activity-based teaching methods using toys and rhymes, and storytelling will be the primary method for nursery, LKG and UKG. Activity-based learning will be extended to Classes 1 and 2. Two hours of extra classes, before and after school hours, will be arranged for Class 10 students, primarily focusing on weaker students.

"Teachers will focus creating an engaging environment as students have lost the knack for studies. Students need regular breaks and a little entertainment to keep them going," said B. Venkatesh, academic monitoring officer, Ranga Reddy district.

 

It is said that over 12 per cent of students have changed schools and migrated to their villages due to the frequent holidays. It is claimed that 60 per cent of budget schools have shut because of low enrolment as parents shifted their wards to government schools due financial trouble, said Venkatesh.

The RRR programme was followed when classes resumed after the lockdown in October-November 2021.

Communication and behavioural moderation classes will be taken for the first 15 days in private schools affiliated to the SSC Board. This is especially needed for Class 10 students.

 

"Students are anxious as education minister Sabita Indra Reddy has said she will not let this year's examinations slide, and all students have to write their exams physically. Summative and formative assessments have not been conducted for classC10 students so they have also lost writing practice. Through these classes, we want them to face the (exam) situation," said Telangana Recognised School Management Association state president Y. Shekhar Rao.

Shekhar Rao said most teachers in the private schools will be trained starting Monday to brush up their teaching skills. He said of the 5.2 lakh students who will appear for SSC examinations, but only about 75,000 with access to digital education will perform well.

 

A budget school principal, Shivarama Krishna said that this is not going to be easy if everything is left to the teachers. Parents, students and tuition teachers, if any, will need to put up concerted effort.

...
Tags: telangana government schools
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Yogi Adityanath (PTI file image)

Ahead of key UP Assembly elections, BJP revives Hindu-Muslim dispute

The incident took place on January 24. (Photo: Videograb)

Traffic Police ASI suspended after kicking woman in Bengaluru

People not adhering to social distancing norms shop at a fish market in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

India reports over 2.09 lakh Covid cases, 959 fatalities

Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

Stall Parliament for funds: KCR to MPs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition to target government on Pegasus, COVID and jobs

The spyware row had nearly washed out last year’s Monsoon Session, with the Opposition seeking a debate and a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

DU warns students of action found posting vulgar messages during online classes

Delhi University. (Photo: PTI)

People should work together to rid nation of corruption: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

75 per cent adults vaccinated against COVID: PM Modi hails 'momentous feat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP)

Two years on, India's battle with COVID, its variants continues with no end in sight

Uncertainty continues to surround the expected course of the pandemic. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->