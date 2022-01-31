Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2022 Minimum temperature ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Minimum temperature continues to dip in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 31, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2022, 9:18 am IST
Three flights headed to Vijayawada diverted
Heavy fog in Vijayawada city on Monday (DC)
Vijayawada/Visakhapatnam: Minimum temperatures continued to dip in Andhra Pradesh even as poor visibility resulted in the diversion of three flights headed to Vijayawada.

Visakhapatnam agency with Chintapalle recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 2.9ºC on Monday morning as per the automatic weather station. The regional agriculture research station (RARS), Chintapalle, recorded 3ºC. The area was swathed in fog.

 

Poor visibility caused by thick fog forced scheduled flights from Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to be diverted to Hyderabad and Rajamahendravaram at about 8 am here on Monday.

According to Vijayawada International Airport (VIA) authorities, Air India Flight AIC 459 from Delhi to Vijayawada carrying 114 passengers was diverted to Hyderabad as also an Indigo aircraft, Flight ICO7204, from Bengaluru to Vijayawada with 53 passengers.

Indigo’s Flight IGO 7201 from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, carrying 46 passengers, was diverted to Rajamahendravaram airport.

 

After the fog cleared, the flights were sent to Vijayawada airport and the passengers proceeded to their respective destinations.

Vijayawada International Airport director P.V. Rama Rao said, "As there was bad weather prevailing with heavy fog and poor visibility, three flights were diverted to Hyderabad and Rajamahendravaram and they all returned to our airport after some time."

Rajahmundry Airport director Manoj Nayak said, "Due to bad weather at Vijayawada airport, an Indigo flight was diverted to our airport. It landed here at 10:17 am and took off at 11.14 am to Vijayawada."

 

With regard to temperatures, AP Tourism Development Corporation manager K. Appala Naidu said the temperature at Lambasingi would be little less than the 2.9ºC recorded at Chintapalli. He said thick fog enveloped the entire area and the visibility was zero till am on Monday.

Last Friday, Chintapalli recorded 14.5ºC and on Saturday day it was 5.6ºC.
“Northeasterly and northwesterly winds are responsible for the fall of the temperature in several parts of Andhra Pradesh,'' said AP India Meteorological Department director Stella S. She told DC that the situation would remain the same for another two days.

 

On January 15, 2012, Chintapalle recorded 1ºC. The foggy and cold weather conditions at Lammasingi, Tajangi, Vanjangi, Dallapalle, Minumuluru, Munchangiput, Pedabayalu and few other parts in Vizag Agency has been attracting the tourists.

However, since the last three days not many visitors were seen at Lambasingi, Appala Naidu said.

Chintapalle is located 850 m above mean sea level, and is surrounded by dense forest. With cold and foggy weather conditions in parts of Vizag Agency, transport has been affected.

Tags: poor visibility, dip in minimum temperature, flights diverted
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


