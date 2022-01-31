Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2022 Election Commission ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission extends ban on roadshows, padyatras, vehicle rallies till Feb 11

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2022, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2022, 4:21 pm IST
The Commission decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates with a maximum of 1,000 people
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi with supporters during his election campaign in support of Manmohan Jha Gama, party candidate from Sahibabad constituency for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)
 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi with supporters during his election campaign in support of Manmohan Jha Gama, party candidate from Sahibabad constituency for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday extended the ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies and processions till February 11, but enhanced the number of people allowed in door-to-door campaigning from the present 10 to 20 and permitted a maximum of 1,000 people for physical public meetings.

This was stated after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey held another comprehensive review of the present COVID-19 situation in the poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

 

The Commission has decided that no roadshows, 'padyatras', and cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions shall be allowed till February 11, 2022, a statement said.

The Commission also decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 people, instead of existing 500 people, or 50 percent of the capacity of the ground, or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from February 1, 2022 for all phases.

The Commission has also enhanced the limit for door-to-door campaigns and instead of 10 persons, now 20, excluding security personnel, will be allowed.

 

Tags: election commission of india (eci), up elections 2022, goa elections, 2022 punjab elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


