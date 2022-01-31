Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2022 Certain aspects in P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Certain aspects in Palakkad RSS worker's killing require CBI probe: Kerala High Court

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2022, 12:49 pm IST
The high court said that some of the accused in the case had hideouts outside the state
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday said that certain aspects in relation to the killing of an RSS worker, who was hacked to death in November last year in Palakkad district, require to be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The high court said that some of the accused in the case had hideouts outside the state and therefore, "let CBI enquire into it".

 

Justice K Haripal said that certain concerns about the case were also raised by the state's police chief recently and therefore, the CBI can also investigate the matter.

The court was hearing a plea moved by the slain RSS worker's wife seeking handing over of the case to CBI.

The state, opposing the plea, said its final report was almost ready and that only one of the 18 accused remains to be arrested.

It said that the whereabouts of the sole absconding arrest have been ascertained and he would be arrested soon.

It further said that a final report was likely to be filed on or before February 10.

 

"Why do you (police) want to hurry? Let the CBI enquire, what is your problem? There were hideouts outside the state's boundaries. I am of the view that there are certain aspects here which require investigation by the CBI," Justice Haripal said.

However, as the state sought more time, the court listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the lawyer, appearing for the petitioner, said the state be asked to place a copy of the final report before the high court so that the wife can modify her plea accordingly.

A Sanjith (27) was hacked to death on November 15 last year while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

 

Police later arrested several persons, including an officer bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in the case.

It had said that the arrested PFI office bearer was directly involved in the killing of Sanjith who was hacked to death in front of his wife.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder.

...
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


