Bengaluru schools, colleges reopen today

ANI
Published Jan 31, 2022, 11:45 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2022, 11:45 am IST
The Karnataka government also decided to lift the night curfew across the state from today
 Besides the schools, degree colleges also reopened in Bengaluru (ANI)

Bengaluru: All schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Monday reopened and offline classes resumed for students of classes 1-10.

"We have reopened schools with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. LKG & UKG classes yet to be started," says Sujata, Headmistress of Government Primary School, Shivaji Nagar.

 

She added that it is difficult for the teachers also to teach offline. "Physical classes are necessary for a child's education and I am happy that the government has allowed the offline classes to resume", she said.

"I am happy to resume school as I can finally play with my friends," says Ayza, a student on Monday.

Besides the schools, degree colleges would also reopen in Bengaluru, stated Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday.

One of the teachers while speaking to ANI said, "We were missing the students in the classrooms and were waiting to start classes offline."

 

The educational institutions in Karnataka were earlier closed in view of the alarming rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Karnataka government also decided to lift the night curfew across the state from today.

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu, Pune, Haryana and Rajasthan would reopen for physical classes from February 1.

