Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2021 Delhi records maximu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi records maximum cold wave days in January in 13 years: IMD

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2021, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2021, 1:36 pm IST
Only one 'cold wave' day each was recorded in 2020 and 2019, compared to seven days this year
A cold wave swept the national capital on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature dipping to 3.1 degrees Celsius. (Representational Photo: DC)
 A cold wave swept the national capital on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature dipping to 3.1 degrees Celsius. (Representational Photo: DC)

New Delhi: Delhi recorded seven "cold wave" days in January, the maximum in the month since 2008, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature is two degrees Celsius or less.

 

"The number of cold wave days in January this year was the maximum since 2008, when 12 such days were recorded," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre here, said.

Only one "cold wave" day each was recorded in 2020 and 2019.

The city had recorded six "cold wave" days in January 2013.

Srivastava said only one western disturbance affected the plains of northwest India this January, leading to more cloudless nights and therefore, more "cold wave" days.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation, warming the ground. The minimum temperature falls in the absence of a cloud cover.

 

A cold wave swept the national capital on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature dipping to 3.1 degrees Celsius. 

This is the fourth "cold wave" day in Delhi in a week.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.1 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Tuesday and Thursday respectively due to the cold and dry northwesterly winds barreling through the plains, the IMD said.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Delhi on Friday too with the minimum temperature settling at four degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. 

 

On New Year's Day, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the month in 15 years.

...
Tags: delhi climate, cold wave days 2021, delhi cold wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

India's Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

The minister had urged municipal and traffic authorities in Hyderabad to implement this initiative with a prototype at the Khairatabad traffic junction within 45 days. — DC Image

‘Punishing signals’ at Khairatabad yet to see light of day

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses a protest over Centre’s farmlaws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. — PTI

More farmers flock to agitation sites



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arrangements for drinking water, other facilities in place for farmers: Sisodia

Farmers having breakfast during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Friday, January 29, 2021. (PTI /Kamal Kishore)

Farmer's death: Protesters allege he was shot while police say his tractor overturned

Farmers near the body of a fellow-farmer who died after his tractor allegedly overturned at ITO, during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)

Share of women judges in subordinate courts highest in Telangana, least in Jharkhand

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

Why Centre resisting direction to translate draft EIA in all vernacular languages: HC

The court gave the government time till February 25, the next date of hearing, to place on record its difficulties in translating the draft in all the languages. (Photo: PTI/File)

Indigo to operate flights from March 28 between Kurnool and other cities

The development of a new airport is hoped to facilitate tourism and hinterland logistics in Rayalaseema region. — Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham