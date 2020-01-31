Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2020 UK says not in 15-na ...
UK says not in 15-nation tour of J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jan 31, 2020, 2:02 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2020, 2:02 am IST
Sir Dominic is returning to Britain after completing his tenure as High Commissioner.
New Delhi: British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith on Thursday said his country has put in a “standing request” to the Indian Government for British diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir but clarified, in response to a question, that permission had not been given so far in the past few months by New Delhi.

In response to a question, he also said Britain had not been invited to be part of the 15-member foreign envoys’ delegation that visited J&K earlier this month.

 

On protests in India regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he referred to the fact that “together with all, development for all and trust of all (sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas) has been the stated objective of the Naren-dra Modi Government, adding, “I trust that it (the Indian Govern-ment) will be addressing the concerns that have been expressed" on CAA.

Sir Dominic is returning to Britain after completing his tenure as High Commissioner.

