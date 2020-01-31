Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2020 PM Modi, Godse belie ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi, Godse believe in the same ideology of hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2020, 1:32 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2020, 1:32 am IST
Attacking the CAA and the NRC, Mr Gandhi said Indians were forced to prove they are Indians.
Rahul Gandhi.
 Rahul Gandhi.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse believed in the same ideology of hatred.

Mr Gandhi said there was no difference between the two except that Mr Modi “does not have the guts to say he believed in Godse’s ideology.” “I don’t know if you know that when Godse shot Maha-tma Gandhi he did not look at his eyes. Because a liar and coward cannot look at the eyes,” he said.

 

The former Congress president was addressing a meeting in connection with “Save the Constit-ution” march in protest against Citizenship Amen-dment Act (CAA) in Kalpetta in his Wayanad constituency.

Attacking the CAA and the NRC, Mr Gandhi said Indians were forced to prove they are Indians.

Our duty is to fight hatred, says Rahul
“Who is Narendra Modi to ask if I am an Indian?  Who has given him the licence to decide who is Indian and who is not an Indian? I am an Indian and I don’t need to prove it to anybody and there are 1.3 billion people who need not prove to these people that they are Indians,” he said.

He accused Mr Modi of protecting his friends. Mr Gautam Adani has been given all the ports in the country, and airports and now they are thinking of giving him the Indian Railways. Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation all are being privatised. “The idea is very simple divide India, spread hatred and steal from India,” Mr Gandhi added.

“Our duty is to fight their hatred. Our duty is to confront them peacefully. We don’t believe in violence. We believe in love and affection. We will defeat them with love and affection,” he said.

Mr Gandhi said when Mr Modi is asked what he has done about the economy and unemployment, the Prime Minister suddenly distracts the country.  “No matter how much he talks about Pakistan it is not going to give jobs to our youngsters, NRC, CAA, Kashmir, burning Assam are not going to give jobs.”

The Congress leader said today if one goes to the US or Western Europe and ask people there what they think about India, they would say India has lost its way. “India used to show the world how a great country behaves. There are many languages and different religions but all working towards one goal. Today when they look at India they find it is at war within itself. People are locked up for saying what they believe. Thinkers like M.M. Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh were shot, women are being raped every single day. The unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years and growth rate has plummeted to 4.5 from 9.5. There is no future for youngsters,” Mr Gandhi said.

Earlier, Mr Gandhi led a 2-km march as part of the ‘Save Constitution’ campaign.

Thousands of Congress workers formed human maps across all districts to protest against the CAA and the NRC.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Threat scares BJP MPs in Telangana

Addressing the media at Raj Bhavan, Dr Laxman said the party had urged the Governor to seek an explanation from the TRS government.

BJP demands inquiry into TRS’ power misuse

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy slams BJP and TRS alliance

In the December 2018 Assembly elections, the TRS got 46.9 per cent votes, which fell to 41.29 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections in April last year.

Despite claiming to be alternatives, Cong, BJP failed to match TRS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
 

Shocking! Antivirus company tracked and sold users' personal browsing histories

The investigation finally reached the conclusion that the users were being tracked and monitored online behind their backs.  (Photo: ANI)
 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Patients start to show acute respiratory disorder in 2 days

Healthcare workers require N95 respirators and personal protection equipment while treating these patients. The PPE kit is strongly recommended. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana hospitals face a logistical nightmare

Health minister Etala Rajendar

Asaduddin Owaisi: PM Modi can identify him by his clothes

Asaduddin Owaisi.

Police urged to take action against Karimnagar ACP

Ashok allegedly said anti-CAA protestors should go to the neighbouring country. He allegedly used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi. He said that except Islam no other religion has fanaticism.

Hyderabad: Human chain marks martyrs day

Over 1,000 people come together to form a human chain at Indira Park on Thursday (Photo: DEEPAK DESPANDE)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham