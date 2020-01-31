PM Modi, Godse believe in the same ideology of hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse believed in the same ideology of hatred.

Mr Gandhi said there was no difference between the two except that Mr Modi “does not have the guts to say he believed in Godse’s ideology.” “I don’t know if you know that when Godse shot Maha-tma Gandhi he did not look at his eyes. Because a liar and coward cannot look at the eyes,” he said.

The former Congress president was addressing a meeting in connection with “Save the Constit-ution” march in protest against Citizenship Amen-dment Act (CAA) in Kalpetta in his Wayanad constituency.

Attacking the CAA and the NRC, Mr Gandhi said Indians were forced to prove they are Indians.

Our duty is to fight hatred, says Rahul

“Who is Narendra Modi to ask if I am an Indian? Who has given him the licence to decide who is Indian and who is not an Indian? I am an Indian and I don’t need to prove it to anybody and there are 1.3 billion people who need not prove to these people that they are Indians,” he said.

He accused Mr Modi of protecting his friends. Mr Gautam Adani has been given all the ports in the country, and airports and now they are thinking of giving him the Indian Railways. Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation all are being privatised. “The idea is very simple divide India, spread hatred and steal from India,” Mr Gandhi added.

“Our duty is to fight their hatred. Our duty is to confront them peacefully. We don’t believe in violence. We believe in love and affection. We will defeat them with love and affection,” he said.

Mr Gandhi said when Mr Modi is asked what he has done about the economy and unemployment, the Prime Minister suddenly distracts the country. “No matter how much he talks about Pakistan it is not going to give jobs to our youngsters, NRC, CAA, Kashmir, burning Assam are not going to give jobs.”

The Congress leader said today if one goes to the US or Western Europe and ask people there what they think about India, they would say India has lost its way. “India used to show the world how a great country behaves. There are many languages and different religions but all working towards one goal. Today when they look at India they find it is at war within itself. People are locked up for saying what they believe. Thinkers like M.M. Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh were shot, women are being raped every single day. The unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years and growth rate has plummeted to 4.5 from 9.5. There is no future for youngsters,” Mr Gandhi said.

Earlier, Mr Gandhi led a 2-km march as part of the ‘Save Constitution’ campaign.

Thousands of Congress workers formed human maps across all districts to protest against the CAA and the NRC.