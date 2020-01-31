Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2020 Pilot objects to com ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pilot objects to comedian’s flight ban

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2020, 2:25 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2020, 2:26 am IST
Kunal Kamra was banned for 6 months for ‘heckling’ Arnab.
Kunal Kamra.
 Kunal Kamra.

New Delhi: The pilot of the IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight in which standup comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly “heckled” journalist Arnab Goswami on Tuesday has written to his airline objecting to the ban on Kamra, saying that at no point was he unruly and had obeyed the instructions of the pilot. The aircraft captain added that Kamra had never endangered safety or disobeyed any instructions, leading to questions about the way IndiGo had banned him, without any formal inquiry.

Under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), only a temporary 30-day ban can be imposed on passengers pending an inquiry by a committee. For offensive behaviour designed to provoke and create a disturbance, also seen as disruptive behaviour, a passenger can be banned for a maximum of three months, while “physically abusive behaviour” and “endangering the aircraft and passengers” carry bans of six months and two years respectively.

 

IndiGo announced a ban of six months while other airlines — Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir — did not give any timeframe for the ban. Vistara has said that its internal committee is examining matters.

Capt. Rohit Mateti is learnt to have written to IndiGo’s management, saying: “I was disheartened to learn that my airline has taken action in this case solely on the basis of social media posts with no consultation whatsoever with pilot-in-command. This is somewhat unprecedented in my nine years of airline flying. Moving forward, am I to understand that the bar for interpretation of a disruptive passenger is lower/different when it comes to a high-profile case? I would like a clarification from the airline as it leaves a lot of room for ambiguity.”

Capt. Mateti has in his letter also given out details of the flight and the incident, saying that “while Kamra’s behaviour was unacceptable and verbally abusive, at no point of time he did not comply with crew instructions”. He added Kamra went back to his seat every time an announcement was made and he had later apologised to him about his conduct. He added that Arnab Goswami had been asked if he wanted to lodge any complaint.

...
Tags: arnab goswami, kunal kamra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Threat scares BJP MPs in Telangana

Addressing the media at Raj Bhavan, Dr Laxman said the party had urged the Governor to seek an explanation from the TRS government.

BJP demands inquiry into TRS’ power misuse

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy slams BJP and TRS alliance

In the December 2018 Assembly elections, the TRS got 46.9 per cent votes, which fell to 41.29 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections in April last year.

Despite claiming to be alternatives, Cong, BJP failed to match TRS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
 

Shocking! Antivirus company tracked and sold users' personal browsing histories

The investigation finally reached the conclusion that the users were being tracked and monitored online behind their backs.  (Photo: ANI)
 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pinarayi Vijayan assures people no need to panic

Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala alert, 1,053 under observation

At the moment 1053 persons are under observation and 15 are admitted in isolation ward across Kerala.

Not all of Nirmala Sitharaman’s fix for economy were effective

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the country would turn into a five trillion dollar economy by 2024. “In order to do so, we have to grow at 14 per cent, but we are currently growing at a rate of 6 per cent. This is a matter of concern,” he said.

Hyderabad: All I care is price of groceries

Mr Dharam Singh and his family clicks a selfie

Hyderabad: Budget should give impetus to start-ups

Sentini Group founder Tipirneni Seshagiri Rao and his family
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham