Pen-Gauri Lankesh award for Yusuf Jameel

Published Jan 31, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Offered annually on birth anniversary of Gauri Lankesh, it carries a citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.
NEW DELHI: Yusuf Jameel, a senior reporter working in Deccan Chronicle based out of Srinagar was chosen for and awarded the 2019-2020 PEN-Gauri Lankesh Award for Democratic Idealism for his pioneering work and fearless journalism in Jammu and Kashmir.

In its citation for Mr Jameel, the jury panel said, “The 2019-2020 PEN-Gauri Lankesh Award for democratic idealism is awarded to Yusuf Jameel. His work in journalism shows an exemplary commitment to professional integrity and ideals of democracy. Starting his career as a journalist with Aftab, Srinagar-based Urdu daily, in early 1980s, he has worked for various newspapers and media agencies since, including The Telegraph, BBC, Reuters, Time, Voice of America and The Asian Age. In the context of rising insurgency in the Kashmir Valley in late eighties and nineties and very complex conflict scenario that has evolved since, his work as a reporter pioneered fearless and candid journalism in Jammu and Kashmir. As a print and radio journalist working in both Urdu and English languages for over three and a half decades, his work shows a deep level of social engagement and concern and has contributed immensely to the traditions of fair and courageous reportage.”

 

The members of the award jury included Chandan Gowda, Vinutha Mallya and Asiya Zahoor. PEN South India and PEN Delhi have instituted the annual PEN-Gauri Lankesh Award for Democratic Idealism to cherish idealism and commitment of Gauri Lankesh, assassinated journalist and activist. The award is offered to an individual or organisation whose work reflects an abiding passion and courage towards advancing democratic culture in India.

