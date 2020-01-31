Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2020 Opposition plan to c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition plan to corner govt in Parliament

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2020, 2:05 am IST
The Congress, the principal opposition party, is reaching out to other parties to evolve a common strategy.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been holding rallies in states and highlighting the economic issues facing the country.
New Delhi: With the Budget Session of Parliament starting on Friday, Opposition parties will meet over the weekend to chalk out a joint strategy. Various parties have already held individual strategy meets and will meet to evolve a joint strategy to corner the government on key issues, according to sources.

These issues include the protests over the amended Citizenship Act, price rise and inflation besides the poor state of the economy and rising unemployment.

 

The Congress, the principal opposition party, is reaching out to other parties to evolve a common strategy. The key focus of the opposition is going to be unemployment, economic slowdown and the CAA protests.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been holding rallies in states and highlighting the economic issues facing the country. The Congress has also been holding detailed briefings on economic conditions prevailing across several sectors.

The main demand of the Opposition is expected to be that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the economy in Parliament. Mr. Gandhi had also said that both the Prime Minister and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman have no clue on how to mend the economy.

The Opposition will also demand a discussion on the situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir and the detention of former chief ministers of the state.

Meanwhile, barely a day after patching up with the BJP for the Delhi Assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday took on the government over the CAA and the NRC, saying that such legislations which would “hurt citizens and minorities should not be passed like this”.

At an all-party meeting called by the Centre ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Akali Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder is learnt to have said: “You cannot pass a legislation like this which would hurt citizens and minorities”.

It might be recalled that while the Akalis had voted in favour of the Bill.

Tags: rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


