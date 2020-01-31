Opposition flags protests at Budget Session of Parliament

New Delhi: Accusing the government of being ‘arrogant’ by not addressing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters’ concerns and trying to reach out to them, the Opposition on Thursday raised the issue of nation-wide protests across the country against the legislation.

The Prime Minister is said to have told Opposition parties during the all-party meeting convened by the parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi, that the government was ready to discuss all matters during the Budget Session of Parliament, which is due to start from January 31.

He called for a “greater focus” on economic issues in the session and how India can gain in the prevailing global situation, Mr Joshi told reporters after the meeting, attended by 26 parties. They raised a host of issues, including the nationwide protests against the CAA, the “worsening” economic situation and “rising” unemployment. They also demanded the release of detained political figures in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters that Opposition parties sought immediate release of former state chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Anand Sharma of the Congress added that the issue of some “incendiary” statements made by BJP leaders during the Delhi poll campaign was also raised.