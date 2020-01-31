Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2020 Opposition flags pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition flags protests at Budget Session of Parliament

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2020, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2020, 1:53 am IST
The Opposition on Thursday raised the issue of nation-wide protests across the country against the legislation.
Prahlad Joshi.
 Prahlad Joshi.

New Delhi: Accusing the government of being ‘arrogant’ by not addressing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters’ concerns and trying to reach out to them, the Opposition on Thursday raised the issue of nation-wide protests across the country against the legislation.

The Prime Minister is said to have told Opposition parties during the all-party meeting convened by the parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi, that the government was ready to discuss all matters during the Budget Session of Parliament, which is due to start from January 31.

 

He called for a “greater focus” on economic issues in the session and how India can gain in the prevailing global situation, Mr Joshi told reporters after the meeting, attended by 26 parties. They raised a host of issues, including the nationwide protests against the CAA, the “worsening” economic situation and “rising” unemployment. They also demanded the release of detained political figures in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters that Opposition parties sought immediate release of former state chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Anand Sharma of the Congress added that the issue of some “incendiary” statements made by BJP leaders during the Delhi poll campaign was also raised.

...
Tags: prahlad joshi, anti-citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Threat scares BJP MPs in Telangana

Addressing the media at Raj Bhavan, Dr Laxman said the party had urged the Governor to seek an explanation from the TRS government.

BJP demands inquiry into TRS’ power misuse

Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy slams BJP and TRS alliance

In the December 2018 Assembly elections, the TRS got 46.9 per cent votes, which fell to 41.29 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections in April last year.

Despite claiming to be alternatives, Cong, BJP failed to match TRS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
 

Shocking! Antivirus company tracked and sold users' personal browsing histories

The investigation finally reached the conclusion that the users were being tracked and monitored online behind their backs.  (Photo: ANI)
 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Chintakinda Kaseem was under watch

Telangana high court

Hyderabad: Residents using MyGate feel insecure

Users and activists said there are other concerns as well. Third-parties like Swiggy and Dunzo (delivery services) have entered into an agreement for data-sharing for “silent pre-approvals” of deliveries.

Notice to N Shankar over land dispute

The petitioner submitted that the land prices at Mokila were around Rs 5 crore per acre with a registration value of Rs 20 lakh. He said that the beneficiary was a private individual and the land allotted to him would not benefit people in any way.

IIT-Hyderabad focuses on reducing stress

IIT-Hyderabad

Tirupati Lord Venkateswara earns Rs 3.18 crore per day

When it comes to anna prasadam, the temple, on an average, served free food to 122.85 persons per minute. In 2019, 6.45 crore devotees had anna prasadam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham