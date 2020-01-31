MP BJP MLA death gets Congress simple majority

Bhopal: BJP MLA from Agar in Madhya Pradesh Manohar Untwal on Thursday died after suffering brain hemorrhage. He was 53.

He died in a private hospital in Gurugram where he was admitted on January 6 after he suffered brain hemorrhage.

Untwal was four time MLA and a former MP.

His demise has reduced strength of BJP in MP assembly to 107 and the effective strength of MP assembly to 228.

The ruling Congress which has strength of 114 in the house has thus gained simple majority.

Kamal Nath government is currently supported from outside by four Independents, two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs, and one Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator.

Last month, sitting Congress MLA from Joura in MP Banwarilal Sharma had passed reducing the effective strength of MP assembly from 230 to 229.

The death of Utwal has once again brought into focus ‘vaastu’ flaws in the MP assembly building.

In the outgoing winter session of MP assembly, leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav had raised the issue saying that many sitting MLAs passed away after the assembly was shifted to the new building.

He feared that there might be ‘vaastu’ problem in the assembly building and demanded the speaker to initiate a move to remove the ‘vaastu’ flaws by performing appropriate religious rituals.

As many as 35 sitting MLAs of MP died due to various reasons after the assembly started functioning in its new building here.