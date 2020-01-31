Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2020 Hangman for Nirbhaya ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hangman for Nirbhaya accused arrives at Tihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 31, 2020, 2:00 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2020, 2:00 am IST
Curative pleas by rape convicts in Supreme Court holding up executions.
The convicts were scheduled to be hanged on February 1, but it is unlikely to happen.
New Delhi: Pawan Jallad, a hangman from the Meerut Prison, reported to the Tihar Jail administration on Thursday, two days ahead of the Nirbhaya case convicts' scheduled execution, officials said.

They said Pawan, a third-generation hangman, will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of rope and other related things on Friday.

 

The four convicts in the gruesome gang-rape-and-murder case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1, but their execution is unlikely to happen as one of them filed a mercy petition before the President on Wednesday while another moved a curative plea before the Supreme Court.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ‘Nirbhaya,’ the fearless one, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later at a hospital in Singapore.

One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail in 2013. A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

...
Tags: nirbhaya case, hangman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


