European Parliament to vote on CAA in March

New Delhi/London: With the European Parliament having postponed until March a vote on a joint motion criticising the CAA, India on Thursday said it has noted a clarification put out by the European Commission that “the opinion expressed by the European Parliament and its members do not represent the official position of the European Union (EU)”.

New Delhi said it would “continue to engage with the MEPs (Members of European Parliament) and other stakeholders” on the matter. This comes at a time when India and the EU are in talks to hold the 15th India-EU Summit at Brussels that is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The European Parliam-ent on Wednesday decided to take up the voting against the CAA during its new session beginning March 2.

The debate had opened on Wednesday.