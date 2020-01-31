Nation Current Affairs 31 Jan 2020 Coronavirus patient ...
Coronavirus patient moved to Thrissur medical college, more quarantined in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SMITHA N
Published Jan 31, 2020, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2020, 1:15 pm IST
Thrissur medical college has been equipped with isolation ward with all facilities where 24 patients can be treated at a time
The female medical student from Wuhan University who tested positive for deadly Coronavirus has been shifted to government medical college, Thrissur from the government general hospital where she was admitted earlier.

The condition of the student is stable and there is no room for panic, assured health minister K.K Shylaja.

 

The health authorities have initiated measures to trace the travel history of the patient. National Institute of Virology, Pune has instructed the health authorities to identify and examine the student’s fellow travellers. All persons in the contact list of the student are being traced and those with symptoms will be admitted to isolation wards. Blood samples of the suspected will be sent to Pune.

The Thrissur Medical College is equipped with an isolation ward and all the required facilities where 24 patients can be treated at a time.

Meanwhile, more persons with recent travel history to virus infected countries have been quarantined in hospitals and their homes. As per latest data, 1,503 persons are under observation including 15 in hospitals.

The WHO has declared Coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency.  

