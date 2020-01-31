1,615 NFDB men surrender, get PM Modi’s pat

The NDFB factions had signed a tripartite peace accord with the government on Monday (January 27) in New Delhi.

Guwahati: In what has brought an end to three-decade-old armed conflict in Western Assam, 1,615 cadres of three National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) factions on Thursday laid down arms before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The NDFB factions had signed a tripartite peace accord with the government on Monday (January 27) in New Delhi. The powerful All Bodo Students Union president Pramod Boro and senior Intelligence Bureau officer Tapan Deka played the key role in persuading the armed rebel groups to join the main stream.

Welcoming the cadres — 836 of the NDFB-Progressive, 579 of the NDFB-Ranjan Daimary faction and 200 of the NDFB(S) led by B Saoraigwra — to join mainstream, Mr Sonowal said that he was confident that the move will inspire others, who were yet to give up arms, to come together and work for ‘Team Assam’.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I welcome decision of my Bodo friends for leaving violence and reposing faith in democracy and Constitution,” said Mr Modi in a series of tweets.