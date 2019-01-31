search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS sweeps gram panchayats polls in the third phase

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A. RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Jan 31, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2019, 1:50 am IST
The TRS bagged 110 gram panchayats against 192 GPs. The Congress gave a stiff fight in Ragunathapalem to the TRS
The Congress won 12 GPs in Raghunathapalem mandal and TRS 24 including a unanimous one.
 The Congress won 12 GPs in Raghunathapalem mandal and TRS 24 including a unanimous one.

Khammam: Telangana Rastra Samithi bagged a majority of grama panchayats in the third phase elections. The TRS bagged 110 gram panchayats against 192 GPs. The Congress gave a stiff fight in Ragunathapalem to the TRS

The Congress won 12 GPs in Raghunathapalem mandal and TRS 24 including a unanimous one. The major GPs such as Papatapalli and Raghunathapalem was won by TRS. Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar evolved a plan for winning 30 GPs in Raghunathapalem mandal. But, he failed in fulfilling his plan.

 

In Chintakani mandal, the TRS bagged 14 GPs and Congress one. Interestingly, the voters of Patharlapadu had given a new verdict by making the Congress candidate win for the first time.

In Wyra mandal, TRS won in Pinapaka Stage, Gollapudi, Govindapuram, Thatipudi, Punyapuram and Dachapuram. In Musalimadugu, the TRS candidate won against the Congress candidate with a margin of two votes. Congress party leaders staged a dharna demanding recounting.

The ruling  party won in 14 GPs in Madhira mandal against 27 GPs while the  Congress won six GPs. Six independents won with the support of the Congress. Though there was not enough support from the party, Congress candidates won 20 gram panchayats in Chintakani, Bonakal and Madhira mandals. The Congress also won eight GPs in Bonakal mandal and TRS in nine and CPI-M in five GPs.In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district too, TRS won in 98 GPs against 170 GPs. The poll turnout in Laxmidevipalli was 85 per cent and Sujathanagar was 89 per cent.

About 90 per cent polling was registered in Julurpad, 87 per cent in Tekulapalli, 83 in Yellandu, 89 Allapalli and 88 per cent in Gundala. The TRS won in Mallemadugu, Sheelanagar, Kuntala and Lachagudem GPs and Congress in Mokkampodu GP. In Allapalli mandal, TRS, Congress and CPI won three GPs each. The Congress won in five GPs in Sujathanagar mandal, TRS bagged 11 GPs. CPI and CPI-M won one GP each in the mandal. In some villages, the ward elections were more interesting than sarpanch elections. The candidates in the wards used all their relations to win.

...
Tags: telangana rastra samithi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Khammam


Latest From Nation

Mayor Rajani Sesha Sai

Rajahmundry: Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

George is suspected to have crossed over to either Karnataka or Tamil Nadu. (Representational Image)

Congress leader OM George on run after abusing minor

H D Kumaraswamy

Not desperate for post: H D Kumaraswamy

CCVA CEO E. Sivanagi Reddy found an inscription issued by Jayapa Senani in Krishna district.

1231 AD inscription found



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

The Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with some amazing specifications. (Photo: Redmi Note 7)
 

In love with your Google Assistant?

Seems like many Indians find their Google Assistant to be their ideal life companion. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple lowers some iPhone prices

Apple did not say in which countries it would adjust iPhone prices.
 

Xiaomi Redmi X to come with an exciting OnePlus 6T feature

Redmi X teased on Weibo.
 

Honor View20 launched in India with 48MP AI camera and more

The Honor View20 main highlights are the punch-hole display and 48MP AI camera.
 

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman Kumari wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kaleshwaram project reviewed

File photo of the Kaleshwaram project.

Hyderabad: Credit to welfare sector to be highest

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development

Sarpanch post of Timmareddy Gudem was sold: Plea

Mr Ram Reddy told the court that the bidding started at Rs 5 lakh and was finalised at Rs 8 lakh.

Hyderabad: ECI asked to respond to plea on VVPAT counting

A division bench was dealing the petitions of Congress leaders Malreddy Ranga Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam), Padmavathi Uttam Kumar Reddy (Kodad) and Addanki Dayakar (Tungaturthy) who lost to their TRS rivals.

Elite bars state’s concern, says Telangana High Court

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy was dealing the plea of Warangal-based social worker Rajanala Srihari, who sought the setting aside of the government order to give permissions to elite bars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham