TRS sweeps gram panchayats polls in the third phase

Khammam: Telangana Rastra Samithi bagged a majority of grama panchayats in the third phase elections. The TRS bagged 110 gram panchayats against 192 GPs. The Congress gave a stiff fight in Ragunathapalem to the TRS

The Congress won 12 GPs in Raghunathapalem mandal and TRS 24 including a unanimous one. The major GPs such as Papatapalli and Raghunathapalem was won by TRS. Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar evolved a plan for winning 30 GPs in Raghunathapalem mandal. But, he failed in fulfilling his plan.

In Chintakani mandal, the TRS bagged 14 GPs and Congress one. Interestingly, the voters of Patharlapadu had given a new verdict by making the Congress candidate win for the first time.

In Wyra mandal, TRS won in Pinapaka Stage, Gollapudi, Govindapuram, Thatipudi, Punyapuram and Dachapuram. In Musalimadugu, the TRS candidate won against the Congress candidate with a margin of two votes. Congress party leaders staged a dharna demanding recounting.

The ruling party won in 14 GPs in Madhira mandal against 27 GPs while the Congress won six GPs. Six independents won with the support of the Congress. Though there was not enough support from the party, Congress candidates won 20 gram panchayats in Chintakani, Bonakal and Madhira mandals. The Congress also won eight GPs in Bonakal mandal and TRS in nine and CPI-M in five GPs.In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district too, TRS won in 98 GPs against 170 GPs. The poll turnout in Laxmidevipalli was 85 per cent and Sujathanagar was 89 per cent.

About 90 per cent polling was registered in Julurpad, 87 per cent in Tekulapalli, 83 in Yellandu, 89 Allapalli and 88 per cent in Gundala. The TRS won in Mallemadugu, Sheelanagar, Kuntala and Lachagudem GPs and Congress in Mokkampodu GP. In Allapalli mandal, TRS, Congress and CPI won three GPs each. The Congress won in five GPs in Sujathanagar mandal, TRS bagged 11 GPs. CPI and CPI-M won one GP each in the mandal. In some villages, the ward elections were more interesting than sarpanch elections. The candidates in the wards used all their relations to win.