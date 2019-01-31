Special court frames fresh charges against Marans

Special Court for CBI cases on Wednesday framed fresh charges against former Union cabinet minister Dayanidhi Maran, his elder brother Kalanidhi Maran of Sun TV network and five others in connection with more than decade old illegal telephone exchange scam case.

All the seven accused - Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanidhi Maran, former BSNL general manager K. Brahmanathan, former deputy general manager M. P. Velusamy, Dayanidhi Maran’s private secretary Gauthaman, Kannan and Ravi - Sun TV staff, appeared before the special judge for CBI cases R.Vasanthi on Wednesday morning. The judge read out the charges framed against them and asked them to respond.

Denying the allegation in the tiny crowded court hall, emotionally charged Dayanidhi Maran submitted that he had not committed any irregularity in obtaining telephone link.

And, the links were not used for Sun TV network and there was no proof to substantiate the allegation. This was a false case registered due to political vendetta. In the chargesheet filed in December 2106, the prosecution alleged that the telephone bills for both the houses came upto Rs 8.47 lakh. But, as a Union minister he was entitled to use telephones upto Rs 9 lakh.

Kalanithi Maran also denied the charges and said, "The CBI filed 6,000- page charge sheet citing 120 witnesses. None of the witnesses mentioned about my involvement. There is difference between me and others accused in the case. The case was foisted to harass me and eliminate Sun TV network. "I have been running the Sun TV since 1994. Whereas my brother was central minister from 2004 to 2007", he said.

Later, the judge posted the matter to 3 pm for passing order. When the case was taken up by the court in the afternoon, the judge registered charge sheet against all the seven accused and posted the matter to February 19 for commencement of trial.

According to the CBI, Dayanidhi Maran, during the check period of June 2004 to December 2006 when he was Union minister for communication and Information Technology, misused his office and installed a private telephone exchange at his residences in Chennai and used it for business transactions involving Sun Network, owned by Kalanidhi. The CBI said Dayanidhi Maran allegedly caused a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer. More than 700 telecom lines had been installed in Maran's residences initially in Boat Club and later at Gopalapuram the agency alleged.