Shashi Tharoor’s tweet is religious slur: BJP

New Delhi: Accusing Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of insulting Hinduism by “ridiculing” the ongoing ‘Kumbh’ with “tactical support” of party president Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Wednesday said the former Union minister’s comments were tantamount to “religious slur.”

Union textiles minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said Mr Tharoor has often made comments targeting Hinduism.

The Congress MP had tweeted yesterday: “Ganga has to be kept clean and sins are also to be washed here. Everyone is naked in this Sangam. Hail mother Ganga” on a photograph of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues taking a dip at ‘Sangam’ in Kumbh and apparently took a dig at them.

Attacking the opposition party after Mr Tharoor tweet, Ms Irani accused him of ridiculing the religious congregation.

Noting that Kumbh is a festival of faith and a biggest symbol of Hindu beliefs, Ms Irani said that Mr Tharoor’s comments were tantamount to “religious slur” as she accused him of ridiculing the religious congregation.

“It is appalling and he has done it with tactical support of Rahul Gandhi,” she said, claiming that the Congress president’s silence amounted to his support to Mr Tharoor’s “insult” of the Hinduism.

Hitting out at Mr Gandhi, the minister said he allows his party leaders to attack the beliefs of Hindus but strategically wears ‘janeu’ (holy thread) when elections are round the corner.