SC to hear pleas challenging women entry to Sabarimala temple on Feb 6

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on February 6 hear review petitions on allowing entry of women of all age groups in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.

A five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will start hearing the petitions from February 6 onwards.

The case was earlier scheduled for January 22, but had to be cancelled as Justice Indu Malhotra was on medical leave.

Kerala has witnessed protests after the Supreme Court in its order in September last year lifted restrictions on the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50.