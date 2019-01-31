search on deccanchronicle.com
SC to hear pleas challenging women entry to Sabarimala temple on Feb 6

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 31, 2019, 5:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2019, 5:22 pm IST
The case was earlier scheduled for January 22, but had to be cancelled as Justice Indu Malhotra was on medical leave.
A five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will start hearing the petitions from February 6 onwards. (Photo: File)
 A five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will start hearing the petitions from February 6 onwards. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on February 6 hear review petitions on allowing entry of women of all age groups in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.

A five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will start hearing the petitions from February 6 onwards. 

 

The case was earlier scheduled for January 22, but had to be cancelled as Justice Indu Malhotra was on medical leave.

Kerala has witnessed protests after the Supreme Court in its order in September last year lifted restrictions on the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50.

...
Tags: supreme court, sabarimala issue, ranjan gogoi, indu malhotra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


