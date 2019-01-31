search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabrimala violence second disaster after floods: Kerala Finance Minister

ANI
Published Jan 31, 2019, 2:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
Isaac's statement comes after TDB that manages Sabarimala Temple, reportedly sought financial help from Kerala govt.
'Rebuilding after the floods is a challenge before us. After floods, Sabarimala violence was the second disaster in the state. Lakhs of women came out on the streets to say they are equal and not unholy,' Isaac said while presenting the state budget in the assembly. (Photo: ANI)
 'Rebuilding after the floods is a challenge before us. After floods, Sabarimala violence was the second disaster in the state. Lakhs of women came out on the streets to say they are equal and not unholy,' Isaac said while presenting the state budget in the assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Trivandrum: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday described the violence over the entry into Sabarimala Temple as the “second disaster” following the devastating floods in the state.

"Rebuilding after the floods is a challenge before us. After floods, Sabarimala violence was the second disaster in the state. Lakhs of women came out on the streets to say they are equal and not unholy," Isaac said while presenting the state budget in the assembly.

 

His statement comes after the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that manages the Sabarimala Temple, reportedly sought financial help from the Kerala government.

This comes after the Supreme Court had dismissed urgent hearing of pleas seeking review of the judgment allowing women of all ages to enter Lord Ayyappa shrine in Kerala's Sabarimala.

Reportedly, over 50 review petitions have been filed against the earlier decision of the apex court given on September 28, 2018, which lifted the ban on the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years into the premises of Sabarimala.

Following the decision of the top court, Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests challenging the verdict. As many as 3505 protesters have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that broke out in the state, while around 529 cases have been registered across the state.

...
Tags: thomas issac, sabarimala temple, kerala floods, supreme court
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (white haired), also one of the accused in the same case was produced before the court. (Photo: ANI)

VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court orders Rajeev Saxena to 4 day ED custody

Two members of the NSC resigned on January 28, saying that the government had withheld release of a key National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report. (Photo: File | PTI)

Unemployment on the rise due to Modi's 'pakodanomics': Kapil Sibal

The apex court said six months were given to Sahara by its last order to arrange the amount but what has transpired during the period has not inspired the confidence of the court. (Photo: PTI | File)

SC directs Sahara chief Subrata Roy to appear before it on Feb 28

It was alleged that the said act, ‘resulted in the loss of over Rs 111,44,35,066 to the government exchequer and unlawful gain to public servants and private individuals.’ (Photo: ANI | File)

ED conducts raids in 'memorials scam' case of UP during Mayawati's tenure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Michael Vaughan takes jibe at Men in Blue's poor batting show, Indian fans bite back

Michael Vaughan, who is heavily active on social media, was left bewildered with Rohit Sharma-led India’s horrendous batting performance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish and Kangana Ranaut from Manikarnika
 

NZ vs Ind: Talking points from 4th New Zealand-India ODI follwing the visitors' loss

After outplaying New Zealand in the first three ODIs to clinch the series, India suffered the same fate as the hosts after suffering a huge defeat. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's what to expect from 2019-2020 interim budget

The government will unveil its budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year on Friday.
 

The incredible port-less Meizu Zero can be yours

The Meizu Zero makes use of capacitive panels on the sides as a substitute for physical buttons for the power and volume rockers.
 

Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

The Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with some amazing specifications. (Photo: Redmi Note 7)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi 'congenital liar', Cong hits back

She alleged that Gandhi, while speaking during the Motion of No Confidence against the government, had 'concocted' a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, which the French government promptly denied. (Photo: File)

With ‘half-educated leaders’ barb Mamata dares PM to prove paintings charge

Banerjee on Wednesday said that the BJP leaders have no courtesy and her party has issued defamation notice over their 'baseless' allegations. (Photo: File)

Modi govt working for 'New India'; has infused hope in people: Prez Kovind

The president also described 2019 as a significant year for democracy as the country is observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rahul's meeting with Parrikar a 'political gimmick': Goa minister Vijai Sardesai

Sardesai said they had earlier appreciated Gandhi's move to meet Parrikar as a good gesture. (Photo: PTI | File)

4 civilians, CRPF jawan injured in terrorists' attack in J&K's Anantnag

The incident comes a day after three civilians were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade on another police station in Damhal Hanji Pora in Kulgam. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham