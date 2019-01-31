New PM every day: Amit Shah’s jibe at Mahagathbandhan

New Delhi: Exhorting the BJP cadre to continue successfully challenging political opponents, who only promote “casteism, corruption and dynasty,” party president Amit Shah on Wednesday mocked the opposition parties for not naming a joint prime ministerial candidate and said if at all the opposition parties manage to form a government there will a different Prime Minister every day of the week.

Addressing booth-level party workers in Lucknow and Kanpur, Mr Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s only motto is development and follows four Bs — ‘Badhta Bharat’ and ‘Banta Bharat’ (an India on the move),’ the opposition camp too has these Bs —‘bua’ (aunt), ‘bhatija’ (nephew), ‘bhai’ (brother) and ‘behen’ (sister).”

“The opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial candidate is,” said Mr Shah, addressing a meeting in Kanpur.

“If the ‘gathbandhan’ (alliance) takes shape, Mayawati will be the Prime Minister on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, Mamata (Banerjee) on Wednesday, Sharad Pawar on Thursday, Deve Gowda on Friday and (M.K.) Stalin on Saturday, and Sunday will be a holiday,” he told party workers and mocked “They are out to bring change and do not have a leader.”

“Narendra Modi is the only one who can give a strong government. They do not want a government which is run by a leader but by a dealer,” Mr Shah said, addressing a similar meeting in Lucknow.

He said the BJP’s win in the Lok Sabha elections should be such that it “stops the heartbeat” of the opposition. He said none of the Congress leaders had the right to raise the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.