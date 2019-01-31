Kerala High Court: Explain AK Saseendran’s special interest

Kochi: The High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to submit an explanation on the charges that Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has intervened in the purchase of ticket vending machines by the KSRTC.

The court questioned the propriety of the minister issuing a letter to the managing director asking him to take special care of a particular company taking part in the tender process for the vending machines.

The court made the observation while considering a petition filed by a firm named Micro Effect. The court asked the circumstances that warranted the intervention of the minister and the reason for the special interest shown by him in the matter.

Although the counsel for the government submitted that the letter was issued as a routine matter, the court was not impressed. It has asked the government to submit an explanation and posted the matter for the next hearing after 10 days.