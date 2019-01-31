search on deccanchronicle.com
Huge blaze sweeps through Numaish, 250 stalls gutted

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN AND NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jan 31, 2019, 12:31 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2019, 12:31 am IST
2 hurt; fire tender at Nampally venue did not have water.
Fire fighters and police personnel try to control the massive blaze at the Exhibition Grounds hosting the All India Industrial Exhibition on Wednesday. (P. Anil Kumar)
 Fire fighters and police personnel try to control the massive blaze at the Exhibition Grounds hosting the All India Industrial Exhibition on Wednesday. (P. Anil Kumar)

Hyderabad: Nearly 250 stalls out of the 2,500 at Numaish, the All India Industrial Exhibition, at Nampally were gutted after a fire broke out following a short-circuit at about 8.40 pm on Wednesday. The incident left two injured. 

A brisk breeze fanned the flames and the fire brigade was caught flat-footed as one of its two fire tenders stationed at the venue reportedly did not have water.
The fire was first noticed at the stall of the Mahesh Cooperative Bank in the northwestern corner of Exhibition Grounds, even as thousands of people were milling around. 

 

It spread to the Andhra Bank ATM next door and then a huge tree adjacent to it. The wind blew sparks from the tree to the row of handloom stalls which caught fire.

Mr Dhanoj Kumar, security guard at the ATM, said, “The fire started after a short circuit. The staff rushed out of the stall and we tried to pour water but could not douse the fire. We evacuated the place and immediately intimidated the office.”

While the fire tender with the water was directed to the spot, other fire tenders arrived only at 9.10 pm even as the wind spread the fire. The fire tenders had to go back to tank up when they ran out of water.

With the fire was still razing at 9.45 pm, the Water Board brought in water tankers to feed the fire tenders and the blaze was brought under control at 10.30 pm.
Organiser Belli Ravi Yadav said, “The focus lights were first shut down and the crowd was moved out. We had to ensure that the people move out safely.” 

Tags: all india industrial exhibition, fire broke out, fire brigade, numaish
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


