Governor ESL Narasimhan slams Centre for bifurcation issues

Hyderabad: Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, E.S.L. Narasimhan, in his address in the AP Assembly on Wednesday, accused the Centre of not resolving the problems arising out of state bifurcation. The same governor in his address in the Telangana assembly on January 19 accused combined AP for neglecting Telangana.

The Governor in his address said that even after four-and-a-half years, many commitments made by the Centre in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and other assurances given by the then Prime Minister, have not been fulfilled.

Countless requests made by the state to the Union government for financial and infrastructural handholding, to bring the infant state onto a level playing field with neighbouring states, have literally fallen on deaf ears, the Governor said. He termed “shocking” the decision of the Centre to take back `350 crore credited to the state exchequer for developmental works for the year 2017-18 in the seven backward districts of the state, despite NITI Aayog certifying that utilisation certificates had been submitted. The Governor said that despite not getting support from the Centre, the state has come out of all adversities and become a role model. This is not only commendable but is a testimony of the performance of my government, he added.

In his address to the Telangana Assembly 11 days ago, Governor Narasimhan had said that taking into consideration the dimension of the neglect of resources and culture in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, the government of the new state had commenced its well planned journey in right earnest. He said steps have been initiated to restore the confidence of the desperate farmer by revitalising the agriculture sector, something that had been considered a waste of effort by governments of the united Andhra state.