Another SC judge recuses from hearing plea against appointment of Nageswara Rao

New Delhi: Supreme Court Judge Justice N V Ramana on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the Centre's decision to appoint M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director.

NGO Common Cause has approached the top court challenging the Centre's decision to appoint Rao as the interim CBI director. While recusing himself from hearing the matter, Justice Ramana said Rao is from his home state and he had attended the wedding ceremony of his daughter. Justice Ramana referred the matter to the CJI to list it before an appropriate bench.