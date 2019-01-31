search on deccanchronicle.com
Anna Hazare begins hunger strike for Lokpal

Published Jan 31, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Though he welcomed the State Cabinet’s decision to bring the office of state chief minister under the jurisdiction of Lokayukta.
Mumbai: Ignoring the state government’s pleas, social activist Anna Hazare began a hunger strike on Wednesday over ‘non-fulfilment’ of assurances by the Centre and the Maharashtra government on the appointment of Lokpal and passage of the Lokayukta Act in the state.

Mr Hazare offered prayers at the Padmavati Temple in his village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district in the morning. He then went in a procession, accompanied by students, youths and farmers, to the Yadavbaba Temple and sat near it to begin his hunger strike.

 

Though he welcomed the State Cabinet’s decision to bring the office of state chief minister under the jurisdiction of Lokayukta, he vowed to continue the agitation.

“The strike will continue till the government fulfils promises they made before coming to power about passage of Lokayukta Act, appointment of Lokpal and to tackle farmers’ issues,” he said.

