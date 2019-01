The incident comes a day after three civilians were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade on another police station in Damhal Hanji Pora in Kulgam. (Representational Image)

Anantnag: Four civilians and one CRPF personnel were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade near Shairbagh police station in Anantnag.

The incident comes a day after three civilians were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade on another police station in Damhal Hanji Pora in Kulgam.

More details are awaited.