search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Borussia Dortmund’s want-away striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks on course to join former teammate Mkhitaryan at Emirates for a hefty price tag of £60 million. (Photo: AFP) LIVE | Transfer Deadline Day: Mesut Ozil pens new Arsenal contract
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Tremors in Delhi, Srinagar after 6.1 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2018, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 3:16 pm IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Wednesday afternoon.
an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude shook the Afghan capital, Kabul, at around 12:40 pm on Wednesday. There were no reports of damage or casualties. (Photo: File | PTI)
 an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude shook the Afghan capital, Kabul, at around 12:40 pm on Wednesday. There were no reports of damage or casualties. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in the Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region), Srinagar and Punjab after an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude shook the Afghan capital, Kabul, at around 12:36 pm on Wednesday. 

In Srinagar, people rushed out of building and offices after the tremors were felt.

 

According to reports people, in Chandigarh felt tremors which lasted for a few seconds.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh. 

According to reports, Delhi metro services were halted briefly after the earthquake tremors were felt. 

According to the EMSC (European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre), an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region.

According to news agency PTI, tremors have been felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar in Pakistan.

The earthquake reportedly originated 35 kilometres south of Jarm in Afghanistan, close to the Tajikistan border. 

According to Pak media, at least one person died and several others were injured in Balochistan's Lasbela.

According to news agency AFP, in Pakistan's Balochistan region, an infant was reported dead after a roof collapse due to the earthquake.

The roof collapse also left nine other family members injured.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Jarm in Afghanistan, which was the site of a devastating earthquake in October 2015.

In 2015, the earthquake had triggered landslides and flattened buildings and killed more than 380 people across the region, according to AFP.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: earthquake, tremors in delhi, tremors in ncr, tremors in srinagar, afghanistan earthquake
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Undercover camera catches landlord offering sex for rent to woman

Undercover camera catches landlord offering sex for rent to woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NRI doctor delivers baby on 35,000 feet in air

Although Hemal's practice area is urology, he delivered seven babies during medical school although never on the floor of a jetliner. (Facebook/ Sij Hemal)
 

Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati are the new couple in town? Actress reacts

Rana Daggubati was the narrator in Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Winner.'
 

Here are few dating trends people need to beware of

Trends like ‘cushioning’ which involves having someone on the side in case the relationship goes bad are well known (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets death threats for trying to raise funds for breast reduction online

Jasmin Vlassi was also embarrassed to run in front of people from the other sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women do file fake cases against men and their families, says author Jyoti Arora

When Jyoti Arora had quit her school due to failing health, no one had any expectations from her. Arora, now has three novels to her name till date.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lipstick, short skirts invite Nirbhaya-like rape: C'garh teacher justifies sexism

Raipur Kendriya Vidalaya biology teacher Snehlata Shankhwar said Jyoti Singh was out with a man who was not her husband and therefore, the assailants were not wrong given our social rules. (Photo: ANI)

AIADMK crackdown continues; 123 more office bearers expelled across TN

In a joint statement, Panneerselvam and Palanisamy said these persons were being expelled from AIADMK for 'acting in contravention to the party's policies and ideals,' and for 'bringing disrepute' to it.

Kasganj clash victim recalls horror, says was attacked by over 150 people

The clash broke out after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out by RSS-affiliated students' group ABVP and VHP in the city to commemorate the Republic Day and allegedly stones were pelted at them during the roadshow. (Photo: ANI)

'Soot-boot' sarkar: BJP pays back Cong in same coin, mocks Rahul's Rs 70,000 jacket

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a music concert at Shillong in Meghalaya. (Photo: Twitter | @INCMeghalaya)

Army firing in Shopian: Youth succumbs to injuries, toll rises to 3

The Army claimed it had opened fire in self-defence after seven of its personnel were injured. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham