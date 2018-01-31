Telangana: 40 per cent pedestrian deaths due to no footpaths

Hyderabad: Lack of footpath has led to 40 per cent pedestrian deaths in the state. As per the data by the Road Transport Authority (RTA), as many as 22,811 accidents occurred in 2016 and 22,475 deaths in 2017.

The road accidents in 2016 include 7,219 deaths and 24,217 non-fatal accidents. In 2017, 24,017 persons suffered injuries.

V. Ravinder, Hyderabad traffic police joint commissioner, said that most of the road accidents happen while pedestrians are crossing the road. He said that to minimise pedestrian deaths and road accidents, the traffic police needs to put up more zebra crossings on roads. He added that traffic police will ensure that there is a pedestrian crossing at every 500 metres. He said that additional zebra markings were made at Railway Degree College in Tarnaka, Hubsiguda, Rail Nilayam, Rasoolpura, Ameerpet and other locations.