Students run amok with sickles in suburban railway station in Chennai

College students with weapons go amok at Pattaravakkam railway station on Tuesday (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The culture of deep-rooted ‘gang war’ between city college students took a dangerous direction again on Tuesday as students carrying sickles and knives instilled fear among rail commuters at Pattaravakkam railway station.

According to a police source, the students reportedly belonging to Pachaiyappa's College and Presidency College alighted from a local train on Tuesday afternoon brandishing sickles and knives. On seeing the students strutting around with weapons, many passengers panicked and had taken to their heels.

A 21-second video footage surfaced on social media showing a few students alighting from the train with long sickles and chasing someone. The video also shows that other panicked passengers at the railway stations running away frantically.

“Two groups belonging to both the colleges were warring outside the railway station leaving 2 injured. We have video footage of the students running with weapons”, the police said.

The Ambattur police have detained Peter and Kalidoss, both studying in Presidency College. “They were injured and admitted to a nearby hospital,”the police said.

The police also formed 3 special teams to nab the other 14 students belonging to both the colleges and they are investigating the incident.