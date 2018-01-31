search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Students run amok with sickles in suburban railway station in Chennai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2018, 6:17 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 6:17 am IST
On seeing the students strutting around with weapons, many passengers panicked and had taken to their heels.
College students with weapons go amok at Pattaravakkam railway station on Tuesday (Photo: DC)
 College students with weapons go amok at Pattaravakkam railway station on Tuesday (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The culture of deep-rooted ‘gang war’ between city college students took a dangerous direction again on Tuesday as students carrying sickles and knives instilled fear among rail commuters at Pattaravakkam railway station.

According to a police source, the students reportedly belonging to Pachaiyappa's College and Presidency College alighted from a local train on Tuesday afternoon brandishing sickles and knives. On seeing the students strutting around with weapons, many passengers panicked and had taken to their heels.

 

A 21-second video footage surfaced on social media showing a few students alighting from the train with long sickles and chasing someone. The video also shows that other panicked passengers at the railway stations running away frantically.

“Two groups belonging to both the colleges were warring outside the railway station leaving 2 injured. We have video footage of the students running with weapons”, the police said.

The Ambattur police have detained Peter and Kalidoss, both studying in Presidency College. “They were injured and admitted to a nearby hospital,”the police said.

The police also formed 3 special teams to nab the other 14 students belonging to both the colleges and they are investigating the incident.

Tags: chennai police, pattaravakkam railway station
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plogging: New Swedish fitness trend is good for you and the environment

Plogging is the new Swedish fitness trend is good for you and the environment. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Say ‘no’ to Facebook’s kids app: experts

The social media giant has said it fills “a need for a messaging app that lets kids connect with people they love but also has the level of control parents want.”
 

No hard feelings: Kangana Ranaut’s views on ex-foe Karan Johar will surprise you

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in 'Ungli.'
 

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India ODIs: Live streaming, schedule, match timings, squads and more

After concluding the Test series against South Africa on a high, Virat Kohli-led India will shift their focus to ODIs, starting with the first game on Thursday.(Photo: AP)
 

Angry villagers thrash dog thief allegedly caught poisoning canine

Villagers shamed her by placing the dead dog on her shoulders (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada: Challenging students to think differently

Problems will come, but we should take them as chances to develop, said Dr Rajesh C. Jampala.

Vijayawada: Police acted biased in some cases, say lawyers

Advocates Kiran Kumar, K. Venkateswara Rao and accused Praveen Kumar produce evidence in Vijayawada.

YSRC: Cops framed cases against Jogi Ramesh, nine others

A patient died in an auto while the YSRC cadre had taken out a rally marking their party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy’s milestone of crossing 1,000 km of his padayatra on Monday.

TD leader from Telangana worships for Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Rythu, Telangana state vice-president Solipuram Yesudeva Reddy of Nalgonda climbs on his knees to Panakala Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Guntur district seeking the blessings of the Lord to help TD register victory in 2019 polls. — DC

Visakhapatnam: Minister opens godowns in Bhamini

The State Warehousing Corporation spent `5.20 crore to build 10,000-tonne capacity warehouses in an area of 57,200 sq ft along with 60-tonne weighing bridge, office building and other basic facilities. Minister Kala Venkat Rao said the government is working for the welfare of farmers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham