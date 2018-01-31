search on deccanchronicle.com
Will change structure of GST if voted to power in Centre, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a gathering at poll-bound Meghalaya, Congress president invited women of the state to join the party.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi said one of the most important things to be done in the Congress is to balance the number of men and women fielded in the election. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi said one of the most important things to be done in the Congress is to balance the number of men and women fielded in the election. (Photo: ANI)

Shillong: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Congress will change the structure of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) if it is voted to power in the Centre.

Addressing an event in poll-bound Meghalaya, the Congress president said, "We are fighting RSS ideology across the nation. Idea is that one form of thinking is imposed on the country. What BJP and RSS are doing in all over India and particularly in North-east is attempting to undermine your culture, language and way of life."

 

Rahul said, RSS idea is aimed at disempowering women. He said, "Does anyone know many leadership positions are with women in RSS? Zero. If you see pictures of Mahatma Gandhi you'll find women on this side (right), this side (left) but if you see pictures of Mohan Bhagwat, he'll be alone or surrounded by men."

The Congress president said one of the most important things to be done in the Congress is to balance the number of men and women fielded in the election.

Inviting women to join the Congress in Meghalaya, Rahul said, "I would like to invite women to join the party in Meghalaya so that we have more and more women to choose from."

