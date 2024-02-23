31 Lakh Families Receive Land Ownership Rights In Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the distribution of registered conveyance deeds for house sites to over 31 lakh beneficiaries across the state.

They had earlier received house site pattas under the government's flagship housing scheme, the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu.



The Chief Minister handed over the new house site pattas and conveyance deeds to 20,480 beneficiaries in the Ongole municipal corporation area at a public event on Friday. He also allocated funds for construction of houses at the sites.



The state government had spent Rs 231 crore on purchasing and developing the layouts and land for these house sites.



In his speech, the Chief Minister said his government has done away with the old policy of providing only initial D-Pattas to poor beneficiaries of housing programmes. The idea was to remove the disparities in the conferment of the full ownership rights.



“The government is now following a uniform policy in allotting full legal rights through registered sale deeds to poor beneficiaries, on par with the other privileged sections like IAS officers,” Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out.



The government has decided to freely distribute registered conveyance deeds, conferring absolute ownership to the beneficiaries within 10 years. These registered documents would also be made available at village and ward secretariats for easy access.



The Chief Minister said the YSRC government has been implementing reforms in education, healthcare and other sectors with the objective of reducing disparities between the disadvantaged and privileged sections. This included enabling children from poorer backgrounds to access English-medium education.



Similarly, the treatment coverage under the YSR Aarogyasri healthcare scheme has been enhanced to Rs 25 lakh so that the poor can also access quality medical care at par with the affluent sections, he said.



The disbursal of Rs 2.55 lakh crore so far through DBT welfare schemes has resulted in economic empowerment of weaker communities, with 70 per cent benefits going to SC, ST, BC and minority groups, the Chief Minister remarked.



The 50 per cent reservation provided to these communities in nominated posts has also aided their social and political representation.



The Chief Minister laid, in online mode, the foundation stone for a Rs 335 crore drinking water supply project for the region. Former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, elected representatives and senior officials were present.







