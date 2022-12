Youth Congress activists organise protest against drugs in Hyderabad. (By arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Youth Congress activists on Friday staged protest against narcotic drugs at KBR Park in Hyderabad.

They displayed banners urging youths against consuming drugs on the eve of New Year 2023 celebrations and raised slogans drug abuse.

Youth Congress state president Shivasena Reddy, Khairatabad district Congress committee president C.Rohin Reddy and others were present.