  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 30 Dec 2022 President Murmu leav ...
Nation, Current Affairs

President Murmu leaves for Delhi after visit to Yadadri

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 30, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy giving a send-off to the President at Air Force Station in Hakimpet. (Photo BY Arrangement)
 Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy giving a send-off to the President at Air Force Station in Hakimpet. (Photo BY Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu visited Yadadri where she participated in a special puja at Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Friday. Later, she returned to Delhi after her five-day southern sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolaram.

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, minister Satyavathi Rathod, mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar gave a send-off to the President at Air Force Station at Hakimpet.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who received the President on her arrival on December 26, stayed away on Friday. He also missed the lunch hosted by the President at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

On her arrival at the temple, the priests welcomed her with purna kumbha amid chants of veda mantras. She also participated in sankalpam and swarna pushparchana.  She also briefly examined the renovated main temple.

Governor Soundararajan, ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy, Sathyavathi Rathod and the temple officials welcomed the President on her arrival at Yadadri.

A special helipad was set up at Yagasthalam near the hill shrine for the President, who arrived at 9.25 am. She left for Hyderabad at 10.30 am. She hosted a lunch at Rashtrapati Nilayam, which was attended by the Governor, BRS MLAs, MLCs and other leaders.

...
Tags: droupadi murmu, yadadri, rashtrapati nilayam, tamilisai soundarajan, sri lakshminarsimha swamy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Chief Minister said the North Andhra region, neglected by the previous TD regime, will now march ahead with other areas on the development front. He said the upcoming medical college will have an annual admission capacity of 100 seats and the affiliated nursing college, with the same capacity, will cater to the growing health and medical needs of the surrounding areas.(Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan launches projects worth Rs 986 cr in Narsipatnam

While party organisers will scrupulously adhere to Covid protocols, the food and business industry appear to be capitalising on the New Year's fervour by putting a 'cautionary' spin to their menus. Social media users are sharing images of cakes with messages such as 'Mask up,' 'Say no to drunk driving’, and so on. (Photo: DC)

Masks, sanitisers and social distance rules for New Year's Eve

Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba along with health secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a video meeting from Delhi with chief secretaries of AP, Kerala, Rajasthan and Manipur and sought details on matters of Health and Nutrition, which would be discussed in detail at the second national chief secretaries' meeting from January 5 to 7.(Representational image)

Centre reviews steps to prevent malnutrition, boost immunisation

The government provides social welfare pensions in at least 10 categories. (DC file photo)

Aasara pensioners second largest beneficiaries after Rythu Bandhu



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid cases touch 4.46 crore, states hold mock drills to test readiness

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks with a doctor as a medic collects swab sample of a woman, during a nationwide mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness, at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

IAF successfully fires extended-range version of BrahMos missile

The supersonic cruise missile BrahMos has an extended range that allows it to hit targets up to 500 km away. The earlier target range was around 290 km. (Photo: PTI)

Allahabad HC orders conduct of ULB polls in UP without OBC reservation

The court directed the state election commission to hold the elections by January 31, after transferring the OBC seats in the draft notification to the general category. (Photo: Wikipedia)

India, at 75, created 'special place' for itself in world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

India must break free from narrow views: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Veer Baal Diwas' programme at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->