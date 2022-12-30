President Murmu leaves for Delhi after visit to Yadadri

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy giving a send-off to the President at Air Force Station in Hakimpet. (Photo BY Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu visited Yadadri where she participated in a special puja at Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Friday. Later, she returned to Delhi after her five-day southern sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolaram.

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, minister Satyavathi Rathod, mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar gave a send-off to the President at Air Force Station at Hakimpet.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who received the President on her arrival on December 26, stayed away on Friday. He also missed the lunch hosted by the President at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

On her arrival at the temple, the priests welcomed her with purna kumbha amid chants of veda mantras. She also participated in sankalpam and swarna pushparchana. She also briefly examined the renovated main temple.

Governor Soundararajan, ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy, Sathyavathi Rathod and the temple officials welcomed the President on her arrival at Yadadri.

A special helipad was set up at Yagasthalam near the hill shrine for the President, who arrived at 9.25 am. She left for Hyderabad at 10.30 am. She hosted a lunch at Rashtrapati Nilayam, which was attended by the Governor, BRS MLAs, MLCs and other leaders.